Utica police: Suspect assaults officer trying to place him under arrest

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica police officer was punched in the face several times while trying to arrest a man on Bryant Street the night of Feb. 28.
The incident started when an officer in the Crime Prevention Unit tried to conduct a traffic stop on York Street around 10 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle sped away and led the officer on a chase until he pulled into a driveway on Bryant Street.
The man, later identified as 28-year-old Jefferson Casado, got out of his vehicle and started to yell at the officer while ignoring his orders. When the officer approached Casado to put him in handcuffs, police say he attacked the officer and started punching him in the face and head.
The officer took the suspect to the ground, but he continued to fight. When the officer pulled out his Taser, the suspect finally complied and the officer was able to put him in handcuffs.
Casado was charged with second-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, aggravated unlicensed operation and multiple traffic violations.
The injured officer was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated for a split lip, bruises on his eyes and face and swelling at the back of his head.