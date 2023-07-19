Utica Police: Unusually Large Response Rate to West Utica Apartment Complex

UTICA, N.Y. -- What is going on at the Lofts at Globe Mill, in west Utica? Utica Police are responding there almost daily; the fire department, around twice a week.
"We've talked to them once before, and it was during the time of Covid, where they had difficulty hiring, like a lot of people, but that is no longer a reason for us to have the volume of calls that we're having there," says Utica Mayor, Robert Palmieri.
From June 2021, to now, Utica Police have responded to the apartment complex 656 times. There have been 45 arrests there and one shooting in that time, according to Utica Police.
The Utica Fire Department has responded around 150 times since the start of 2022. Whatever is breaking loose at the west Utica complex, the last thing the city wants is for it to sprawl onto Varick Street, the city's arts and entertainment district.
"We've put a lot of money into Varick Street, they've put a lot of money into Globe Mill, and we want to make sure we do what's best for the city of Utica and Varick Street," says Mayor Robert Palmieri. "There's an abnormal amount of calls for a facility of this magnitude that they've put into over $35 million."
The mayor has a sit-down planned next week, with complex ownership and management.
"We want to at least hear their side of the story, but this is something that currently cannot go at the pace that it's going on," says Mayor Palmieri. "We just want to hear what their game plan is and let them know with the volume of calls we have, that is not going to be something that we're acceptable to."
No one answered the phone at the complex and their website says that they're closed Wednesdays.