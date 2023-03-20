Utica police use Taser, bean bag rounds to subdue armed suspect

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police officers were forced to use several bean bag rounds to take an armed man into custody on Friday, March 17.
Police were called to the Nurul Islam Nabu Myanmar Muslim Community Association on the 600 block of Rutger Street just before 11 a.m. after a man with a knife reportedly tried to attack the staff.
While the employees were able to lock the door and keep the suspect out, he stayed outside the building.
When officers arrived, the man, later identified as 36-year-old Han San, started to threaten them with the knife.
San ignored multiple commands to drop the weapon, so the officer deployed his Taser. However, due to San’s clothing, the Taser did not subdue him. The officer then drew his handgun and continued to tell San to drop the knife, but he refused.
Additional officers arrived at the scene and after San continued to be uncooperative, one sergeant fired multiple bean bag rounds at him and another deployed his Taser, which caused San to drop to the ground and let go of the knife.
Officers were able to place handcuffs on San and take him into custody. He was charged with three counts of menacing a police officer and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.