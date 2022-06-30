Utica police: Woman charged with DWI after trying to hit pedestrians on Oneida Street

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing several charges after police say she tried to hit pedestrians with her vehicle while driving intoxicated with a child in the backseat.
Utica Police Department investigators stumbled upon the shocking scene around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night while driving on Oneida Street.
When the investigators reached the 1500 block, they witnessed a woman driving toward the pedestrians in an attempt to hit them.
Police say the woman, later identified as 30-year-old Dezzarae Gaines, also hit several parked vehicles before hitting a tree and coming to a stop.
When the vehicle stopped, police say another woman came to the driver’s side and she and Gaines began to physically fight until the investigators separated them.
While separating the two, the investigators smelled alcohol on Gaines’ breath and discovered a 3-year-old child was in the backseat of the vehicle.
Following the investigation, Gaines was arrested and charged with:
- Attempted assault
- Criminal mischief
- Criminal possession of a weapon (the vehicle)
- Endangering the welfare of a child
- Driving while intoxicated
- Aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law
- Several vehicle and traffic violations