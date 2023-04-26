Utica resident wakes up to burglar inside home

UTICA, N.Y. – A man is accused of breaking into an apartment on Parkside Court in Utica early Tuesday morning while the people inside were still asleep.
Around 5:15 a.m., someone inside the apartment called 911 to report that a stranger had come in through a bedroom window and was still inside.
When police officers arrived at the scene, they created a perimeter around the house and escorted the residents outside. While searching the house, one of the officers saw a bedroom door ajar and went inside to find a man trying to hide. The suspect resisted arrest at first, but with help from other officers, he was taken into custody.
The man was later identified as 55-year-old Shaun Barner.
The residents searched for any missing property and told police several rings were gone. Police searched Barner and said he had the rings on him.
Barner was charged with second-degree burglary, resisting arrest and six counts of petit larceny.
Police say Barner is also a suspect in at least five other larceny investigations around Utica.