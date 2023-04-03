 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Utica teen allegedly smashes mug over someone's head during argument

  • Updated
  • 0
Eer Shwe Sin

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica teen was charged over the weekend after allegedly smashing a coffee mug over someone’s head during an argument and then slicing that person's arm with a broken piece.

The investigation started when Utica police were called to the 1500 block of Howard Avenue on April 1 for a report of a possible stabbing.

When officers arrived, they were told 19-year-old Eer Shwe Sin broke a mug over the victim’s head and then cut them with a broken piece of it while the two were arguing.

Officers found Sin sitting on a bed inside the home. Police say she would not allow officers to place handcuffs on her and started kicking them in the legs and groin. After a brief struggle, there were able to take her into custody and bring her to the station.

Sin was ultimately charged with second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you