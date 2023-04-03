Utica teen allegedly smashes mug over someone's head during argument

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica teen was charged over the weekend after allegedly smashing a coffee mug over someone’s head during an argument and then slicing that person's arm with a broken piece.
The investigation started when Utica police were called to the 1500 block of Howard Avenue on April 1 for a report of a possible stabbing.
When officers arrived, they were told 19-year-old Eer Shwe Sin broke a mug over the victim’s head and then cut them with a broken piece of it while the two were arguing.
Officers found Sin sitting on a bed inside the home. Police say she would not allow officers to place handcuffs on her and started kicking them in the legs and groin. After a brief struggle, there were able to take her into custody and bring her to the station.
Sin was ultimately charged with second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.