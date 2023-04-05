Utica teen charged in shots-fired investigation

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica teen is facing gun charges following a shots-fired investigation earlier this week.
The 17-year-old was one of several males seen running from Howard Avenue and Leah Street after gunshots were heard around 4:30 p.m. on April 3.
The males were wearing dark clothes and face masks. A passerby stopped an officer several blocks away and told him he saw the males running through yards on Mortimer Street near St. Vincent Street.
Officers headed in that direction and caught up with one suspect on Mortimer Street. After stopping him, the officers frisked the teen and found a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband.
The teen was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. Due to his age, his name will not be released.
Anyone with information that may help with this investigation can submit an anonymous tip through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.