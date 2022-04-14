Utica teen facing gun charges following foot chase on Noyes Street

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica teen is facing charges after police stopped a group of three on Noyes Street early Thursday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., officers stopped three people on Noyes near Genesee Street. Two of them ran in different directions and the officers started to chase them.
One of the individuals was caught by the officer and found with a loaded .22 caliber handgun, according to police.
The second male threw his jacket while running from the officers. Police say another loaded .22 caliber handgun was found in the pocket, but they were not able to locate the male.
The 17-year-old that was arrested was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.
He was arraigned and released into the care of a guardian.