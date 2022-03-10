 Skip to main content
Utica theft suspect found carrying bag full of allegedly stolen items

  • Updated
  • 0
Gary Bowman

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say they found a theft suspect walking on Bleecker Street in Utica with a large bag full of allegedly stolen items – and now they’re looking for who they might belong to.

A woman called police on Wednesday, March 9, to report that she watched her home surveillance video saw a man steal a package from her front porch on Bacon Street.

After getting the suspect’s description, officers were able to locate the man, later identified as 49-year-old Gary Bowman, on the 900 block of Bleecker Street carrying a large bag full of various items.

Utica larceny

When the officer tried to stop Bowman, he pushed past the officer and ran away. When the officer caught up with the suspect, he started to fight the officer and then ran away again. Following another short chase, the officer tackled Bowman and placed him in handcuffs.

At the police station, officers found that Bowman’s bag contained several new items still in their packaging. When asked, Bowman could not say how or where he got these items, so police expect they may have been stolen as well.

Utica larceny arrest

Bowman was charged with petit larceny, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration, and then released with appearance tickets.

Police also posted photos of the items on social media looking for any theft victims who believe these are their belongings. Those people can contact police at 315-223-3464.

