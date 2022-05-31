Utica woman accused of breaking into home on Lansing Street charged with burglary, petit larceny

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a woman was caught breaking into a residence on Lansing Street over the weekend.
Police responded to a report of a burglary around midnight on May 29. The victim told officers the door to the residence had been forcibly opened and a woman, who they were familiar with, was inside going through bedroom drawers.
The victim also claims the woman rifled through a wallet and put stolen items in a bag.
Police tried to detain the suspect, 53-year-old Marilu Vizcarrondo, but say she flailed her arms so the officers couldn’t put handcuffs on her and then spit in the officer’s face. Eventually, Vizcarrondo was taken into custody.
She was charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny, obstruction of governmental administration, and harassment.