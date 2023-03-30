 Skip to main content
Utica woman accused of hitting children with electrical cords

Sherrie Roman

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly hitting her two children with electrical cords.

Child Protective Services received a report of child abuse and reached out to Utica police to assist them with the investigation.

Police say they found evidence that two children, ages 5 and 9, were struck with electrical cords on multiple occasions while in their home. Both children had visible swelling and bruises.

CPS removed a total of five children from the home as a result.

Following the investigation, 25-year-old Sherrie Roman was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

