Utica woman accused of hitting children with electrical cords

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly hitting her two children with electrical cords.
Child Protective Services received a report of child abuse and reached out to Utica police to assist them with the investigation.
Police say they found evidence that two children, ages 5 and 9, were struck with electrical cords on multiple occasions while in their home. Both children had visible swelling and bruises.
CPS removed a total of five children from the home as a result.
Following the investigation, 25-year-old Sherrie Roman was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.