Utica woman accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument earlier this week.
Police were called to a home on Hillcrest Avenue for a reported stabbing injury on Feb. 28. The victim told officers his girlfriend had stabbed him in the leg during a dispute earlier that day.
The victim required further medical attention and was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Several stitches were required to close the wound.
Investigators found the suspect, 23-year-old Martha Chourb, on Tuesday, March 1. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.