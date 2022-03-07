Utica woman accused of starting basement fire that sent man to hospital

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is accused of setting her basement on fire over the weekend, and officials say a man was still down there when the fire started.
Fire crews were called to a home on the 100 block of Lexington Place around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, where they found the basement engulfed in flames. The man who was trapped in the basement at the time was rescued by firefighters shortly after they arrived. Utica police say fire crews got the flames under control before it was able to spread to the rest of the home.
A neighbor at the scene told NEWSChannel 2 other residents got out of the home before fire crews arrived.
The deputy fire chief says the other residents weren't harmed, but the man in the basement suffered burns to his face and was sent to the hospital.
Following an investigation by Utica police and the city fire marshal, 38-year-old Ach Kal, who lives in the home, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson.
Officials have not yet released details about how the fire was started.