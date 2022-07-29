Utica woman accused of stealing $36K from US Department of Veterans Affairs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica woman was indicted earlier this month for allegedly misappropriating the funds of the legally incompetent spouse of a deceased veteran.
According to the Justice Department, 54-year-old Trina Gigliotti is also accused of stealing more than $36,000 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Gigliotti faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
She was arraigned in Syracuse on Thursday and released pending further court proceedings.
The DOJ says this case is part of the Elder Justice Initiative, which aims to combat elder abuse, neglect and financial fraud, as well as scams that target the elderly.