Utica woman accused of using fake $100 bills at multiple Walmart stores

Starmecca Belton

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – A Utica woman is accused of using counterfeit money to buy items at Walmart stores in Jefferson and Lewis counties.

According to New York State Police, 32-year-old Starmecca Belton was one of two people caught on surveillance cameras paying with fake $100 bills at stores in Watertown, Leray and Lowville between November and December of 2022.

Counterfeit arrest

Belton was charged with three counts of felony possession of a forged instrument, three counts of felony conspiracy and three counts of misdemeanor petit larceny.

She was arraigned in Jefferson County and remanded to the county jail on $7,500 cash bail.

Police are still searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information that may help with this investigation can reach out to state police at 315-366-6000.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

