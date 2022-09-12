Utica woman charged with DWI had BAC 3 times legal limit, police say

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is facing a DWI charge after New York State Police say she was driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
Brenda Evans, 56, of Utica, was stopped at the Thruway toll entrance in Utica around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Police say Evans was pulled over for a traffic violation and troopers found her to be intoxicated. She was arrested and taken to the station where her BAC was found to be .25%.
Evans was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and was released with appearance tickets to a sober third party.