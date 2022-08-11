Utica woman charged with robbery following stolen wallet investigation

A Utica woman who allegedly punched someone in the face and stole their wallet near Oneida Square last month has been arrested.
After reviewing surveillance video from the scene of the theft, police have been searching for 44-year-old Jessica Schaffer, who also had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of stolen property unrelated to this incident.
Patrol officers found Schaffer Thursday on the 500 block of Plant Street and took her into custody.
Schaffer was charged with third-degree robbery in addition to the existing charge of criminal possession of stolen property.