Utica woman faces up to 40 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica woman faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to federal drug trafficking charges.
According to the United States Department of Justice, 25-year-old Melisa Muminovic admitted to working with others to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl in the Utica area from January through July of 2021. She also admitted to going to the New York City area to purchase the fentanyl.
She pleaded guilty to both distributing and conspiring to distribute a substance containing fentanyl during that timeframe.
When she’s sentenced in December, Muminovic faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $5 million.