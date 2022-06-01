Utica woman in critical condition following hit-and-run in Canastota

CANASTOTA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is in critical condition after authorities say she was hit by a truck while standing outside of her vehicle in Canastota over the weekend.
According to Canastota police, a black pickup truck hit the woman while heading south on the 100 block of South Peterboro Street around 8:40 p.m.
Police say the truck fled from the scene after hitting the victim.
The woman suffered head trauma and other serious injuries, and was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Canastota police have located the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run and are investigating a person of interest but no charges were filed as of Wednesday. Police say they will not release the names of the victim or suspect until the investigation is complete.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Canastota police at 315-697-2240.