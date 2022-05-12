 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Utica woman sentenced in teen's death after violating terms of plea deal

  • Updated
  • 0
Charisma Hunt

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica woman accused in the death of 17-year-old Jah’zeir Johnson in 2020 was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday.

Charisma Hunt had initially taken a plea deal that would have carried a sentence of only five years in state prison, but the judge found that she violated her cooperation agreement.

Hunt pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Another man accused in the case, Charles Phillips, also pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23.

Recommended for you