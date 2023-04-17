Utica woman with 2 previous DWIs accused of driving drunk on Thruway

DEWITT, N.Y. – A Utica woman is accused of driving drunk on the Thruway just outside of Syracuse early Sunday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m., New York State Police were notified about a person driving erratically in the westbound lane.
Troopers spotted the vehicle and stopped 45-year-old Haikham Phimasone in the town of DeWitt.
State police say Phimasone, who has two prior DWI convictions, was driving with a blood alcohol content of .13%. Due to her two previous convictions over the past 10 years, she was also required to use an ignition interlock device in her vehicle. However, there was no device in the vehicle she was driving and she only had a revoked non-driver ID.
Phimasone was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle with no ignition interlock device.