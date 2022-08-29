Vandals cause severe damage at Sculpture Space in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Officials at Sculpture Space in Utica took to Facebook to share photos of the devastating damage caused by vandals who broke into the Gates Street facility over the weekend.
The vandals destroyed furniture and trashed the workspace, office and kitchen inside the building. There were security cameras in the facility, but those were also destroyed.
Officials say the damage has caused a significant setback, but they are still pushing forward with plans to hold the annual CHAIRity Art Auction in September.
A fund has been set up to help with recovery and cleanup at the nonprofit. To donate, click here.
Sculpture Space is a residency program that provides studio workspace for professional artists who specialize in making sculptures.
Following at pandemic hiatus, the CHAIRity Art Auction will return on Sept. 24. The auction will be held online, but a launch party will take place at the facility starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.