Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up into the mid 90s expected.

* WHERE...Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Yates, Seneca, Onondaga,
Schuyler, Tompkins, and Madison Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Vandals cause severe damage at Sculpture Space in Utica

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. – Officials at Sculpture Space in Utica took to Facebook to share photos of the devastating damage caused by vandals who broke into the Gates Street facility over the weekend.

The vandals destroyed furniture and trashed the workspace, office and kitchen inside the building. There were security cameras in the facility, but those were also destroyed.

Officials say the damage has caused a significant setback, but they are still pushing forward with plans to hold the annual CHAIRity Art Auction in September.

A fund has been set up to help with recovery and cleanup at the nonprofit. To donate, click here.

Sculpture Space vandalism

Sculpture Space is a residency program that provides studio workspace for professional artists who specialize in making sculptures.

Following at pandemic hiatus, the CHAIRity Art Auction will return on Sept. 24. The auction will be held online, but a launch party will take place at the facility starting at 5 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

