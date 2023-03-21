 Skip to main content
Vapes stolen from convenience store in Rome; police searching for suspects

Burglary in East Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Police are searching for multiple suspects following a burglary in East Rome last month.

Rome police say the suspects broke into 11 Brothers Market, 612 E. Dominick St., on Feb. 23.

Burglary at Rome market

The store’s front door was damaged and several vape items were stolen.

Rome police released surveillance photos on Tuesday asking for help from the public identifying the suspects.

Burglary at Rome market

Any information about the burglary or the suspects can be reported to the Rome police tip line at 315-339-7744 or online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

