Verona man accused of assaulting woman during domestic dispute

VERONA, N.Y. – A 19-year-old man from Verona is accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her in front of children during two separate domestic disputes last week.
Matthew J. Lenhart Jr. was arrested on Sunday, July 10, following an investigation into the allegations.
He was charged with second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, two counts of criminal mischief, menacing and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Lenhart was remanded to the Oneida County jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.