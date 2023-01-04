Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident

VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.
Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident.
Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, attempted assault, aggravated family offense and menacing.
He was transported to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building for processing and will be held at the Oneida County jail for arraignment.