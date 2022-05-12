 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of low relative humidity values between 20 to 35
percent, east-southeast winds gusting 10 to 15 mph, and full
sunshine on very dry fuels will lead to an elevated risk for
wildfire spread again this afternoon across most of central New
York where full green up has not yet occurred.

This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York
State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has
determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn
ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

Victim reports group assault in Utica; police searching for suspects

Utica police truck

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for suspects in an alleged group assault that happened on the 1300 block of Maple Street on Wednesday, May 11.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m. 

The victim told police he was jumped by a group of people near the intersection with Lenox Avenue.

Police say the victim had several injuries, including a laceration on his head and face that appeared to be from a sharp instrument.

Police are looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in that area around that time. Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510 or submit a tip at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.

