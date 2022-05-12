Victim reports group assault in Utica; police searching for suspects

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK... The combination of low relative humidity values between 20 to 35 percent, east-southeast winds gusting 10 to 15 mph, and full sunshine on very dry fuels will lead to an elevated risk for wildfire spread again this afternoon across most of central New York where full green up has not yet occurred. This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.