Victim reports group assault in Utica; police searching for suspects

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for suspects in an alleged group assault that happened on the 1300 block of Maple Street on Wednesday, May 11.
Officers were called to the scene around 11:45 p.m.
The victim told police he was jumped by a group of people near the intersection with Lenox Avenue.
Police say the victim had several injuries, including a laceration on his head and face that appeared to be from a sharp instrument.
Police are looking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in that area around that time. Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510 or submit a tip at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com.