Victim robbed at gunpoint inside vehicle in Utica; suspect arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of robbing someone at gunpoint inside a vehicle in East Utica early Sunday morning.
Utica police were called to the 1000 block of Kossuth Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a reported robbery. According to police, the victim told officers a man he recognized as 32-year-old Christopher Xuereb entered his vehicle and threatened him with a gun if he did not give him money and whatever was in his pockets.
Police say Xuereb took cash from the victim, got into another vehicle and fled the scene.
Officers spotted the suspected vehicle on Memorial Parkway near Clementian Street, and tried to conduct a traffic stop. However, the vehicle kept going and led police on a chase. Officers eventually had to stop pursuing the vehicle for safety reasons.
An hour later, other officers located the vehicle on Mohawk Street and the driver complied with the traffic stop. Police say the driver had a suspended license, so he and Xuereb were both arrested at the scene.
Around 8:30 a.m. that same day, officers were called to the 1500 block of Clementian Street where a handgun was found. Police are investigating whether or not it is connected to the crime.
Xuereb is charged with second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.
The driver was also issued traffic tickets.