Victim’s mother gives emotional statement during barbershop killer’s sentencing hearing

UTICA, N.Y. – Jaleak Scarborough was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Monday for shooting and killing Lemeke Pittman at a Utica barbershop in 2021.
Scarborough and his co-defendant, Hakim Muhammad, were both convicted of second-degree murder in April.
Pittman was killed at a barbershop on the corner of James Street and Seymour Avenue in May of 2021.
His mother, Lisa Pittman, made an emotional victim impact statement during the hearing on Monday, talking directly to Scarborough.
“Six times. You shot my son six times. And there was nothing I could do. I couldn’t be there. I couldn’t be there for my son. I couldn’t be there to hold him. I couldn’t be there to tell him, to see his…I could not be there,” Lisa said through tears. “That’s my baby. He may not have been nothing to you, but he’s everything to me.”
The mother went on to say, “You went in the barbershop and asked the barber ‘is he done yet,’ so the last thing…he told my son he was done. Now, Jaleak, you’re done.”
Muhammad is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, and faces the same maximum sentence of 25 years to life.
Christian Rodriguez, a third suspect charged in this case, pleaded guilty to conspiracy in February and was sentenced to time served.