Victim seriously injured while being held captive at Exeter man's home

EXETER, N.Y. – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Exeter man on Sunday who is accused of holding someone captive and assaulting them for multiple days.
The investigation started when the victim showed up at the West Exeter Fire Department on Sunday with serious injuries.
The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Bassett Hospital to be treated for multiple fractures, lacerations and contusions.
Tyler Rose, 26, allegedly beat the victim with various tools and implements while holding them against their will at his house.
Based on the victim’s statements, police secured a search warrant for Rose’s home and found evidence to support the allegations.
Following the investigation, Rose was charged with:
- Multiple counts of assault in varying degrees
- Unlawful imprisonment
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Aggravated harassment
- Petit larceny
Rose also tried to interfere with his arrest processing and was additionally charged with obstruction of governmental administration.
He was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond.
The victim is still in the hospital trauma center and an order of protection was issued on their behalf.