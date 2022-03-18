Victim stabbed multiple times during fight in Utica; teen arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police arrested a 17-year-old who was allegedly involved in a fight that left a victim with multiple stab wounds.
Police officers were called to the 1000 block of Warren Street around 7:30 p.m. to break up the fight, but the victim had already been injured. Police say the victim showed up at St. Luke’s with multiple stab wounds to his legs, arm and neck.
Police found the teen suspect at the scene and held him for questioning.
Following the investigation, the 17-year-old was turned over to the Juvenile Aid Unit and charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Due to the suspect’s age, police say his name will not be released.