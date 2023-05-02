Vienna woman accused of facilitating sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl

VIENNA, N.Y. – A Vienna woman who allegedly facilitated the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Carrie Renk, 40, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Renk’s live-in boyfriend, 40-year-old Jeremy Belden, was convicted of sexually abusing the girl and sentenced to 14 years in state prison.

During the investigation into Belden’s abuse, authorities learned of Renk’s alleged involvement.

Following her arrest, Renk was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.