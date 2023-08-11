Violation of Sex Offender Registry Act Leads to Arrest of Cold Brook Man

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigations unit arrested a Cold Brook man for violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act.

43-year-old Mark Kraeger for "failing to mail the verification form to the Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 days after receipt of the form," deputies said.

Not mailing in that verification is a class E felony.

"Kraeger is a level 1 Sex Offender and is required by law to verify with the Division of Criminal Justice Services Annually," officials said.

On June 21, the Investigation unit received notice of the failure to verify.

"Multiple attempts were made to make contact with Kraeger including a home visit. Attempt to locate failed and a warrant was applied for and obtained. Once Kraeger was notified of the warrant he turned himself in," deputies stated.

Kraeger was arraigned in City of Little Falls Court and released on his own recognizance; he's due to appear in the Village of Herkimer later.

Town of Sangerfield Man Arrested for Violating Requirements of State's Sex Offender Registry Program A Town of Sangerfield man has been arrested for violating his requirements set forth in the state's Sex Offender Registry Program when he could not be located at his residence.