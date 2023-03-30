VVS middle-schooler accused of threatening mass harm

VERONA, N.Y. – A student at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Middle School was charged after allegedly making a threat at the end of the school day on March 29.
Deputies and an investigator from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called in to investigate. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, they did not find any credibility to the threat.
The student was identified and charged with making a threat of mass harm. Because of the student’s age, their name was not released.
Maciol says no students or staff were ever in any danger.