VVS put under 'hold in place' during dispute; teen arrested

VERNON, N.Y. – Students at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School were put under a “hold in place” alert on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. after sheriff’s deputies were called regarding a dispute involving a teen at the school.
Following an investigation, 18-year-old Riley Woodcock was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental administration and disorderly conduct.
The “hold in place” was lifted shortly after.
It is not clear if Woodcock is a student at the school.
According to the sheriff’s office, Woodcock was processed and released with an appearance ticket.