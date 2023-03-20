Wanted man facing drug charges following traffic stop in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – A Saranac Lake man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Old Forge on March 17.
Town of Webb police stopped the vehicle just before midnight on State Route 28 after discovering it belonged to Anthony Chandler, who had an active warrant out of Oneida County. The vehicle’s inspection had also expired.
Kelcy Sanderson, 36, of Saranac Lake was driving, but Chandler was inside the vehicle.
Chandler was taken into custody and found to be in possession of heroin and methamphetamine, according to police. He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and issued an appearance ticket. He was then turned over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office regarding the warrant charges.
Sanderson was also found to be driving with a suspended license. She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and driving an uninspected motor vehicle.