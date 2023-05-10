WATCH: Inmate runs into traffic on Oriskany Street West in Utica after temporarily escaping custody

UTICA, N.Y. – An inmate temporarily escaped police custody Wednesday afternoon when he ran away from Utica City Court.
Video circulating on social media shows the inmate running down Oriskany Street West in an orange jumpsuit while being chased by police and what appear to be civilians.
The man tried to get into a white SUV on the ramp to Oriskany Street before he was apprehended.
Traffic was slow in that area for a period of time while the chase was happening.
NewsChannel 2 has reached out to authorities for more information. More details are expected to be released later Wednesday.