Waterville man accused of sexually abusing 2 teen girls over the past 2 years

A Waterville man is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with two teen girls over the past two years.
Joseph Defazio, 57, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to investigators, the abuse happened in the village of Waterville and both girls were under the age of 14.
Members of the Child Advocacy Center conducted the investigation into the accusations against Defazio in July and he was indicted on Dec. 5.
Defazio was remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.