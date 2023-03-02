Waterville man charged with unlawful imprisonment following domestic dispute

WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Waterville man is facing charges following a physical altercation on the morning of March 1.
Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of West Bacon Street and Stafford Avenue just before noon for a domestic dispute that had become physical.
Following the investigation, 37-year-old Michael Gentile was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing and menacing.
Authorities did not provide details about what led to the dispute.