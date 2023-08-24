Weapons Possession Arrest in City of Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police responded to a call on the 1500 block of Genesee Street regarding "several males in possession of handguns standing beside the building."
When officers arrived, the group began to disperse.
"One of the males began walking in the roadway, in violation of NYSV&TL [NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law] sections, and a stop was attempted on this party," officials said.
Investigators tried to stop the male, but he ran, and a short pursuit took place.
The Utica Police Department said that "he was apprehended a short distance away, and while backtracking the route of flight, officers located a loaded .380 handgun that the male had discarded. This was further proven by the use of a thermal imaging device, which showed a significant heat signature from the weapon."
It was determined that the male was 17 years old. He was taken to the police department.
"While conducting the investigation there, they learned that the juvenile was recently arrested in early 2023 for possession of a separate loaded handgun," UPD said.
The 17-year-old was charged by an investigator with the Juvenile Aid Unit with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.