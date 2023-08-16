Welfare Fraud Charges for Herkimer Woman

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer County Sheriff Office Welfare Fraud Unit, assisted by the Herkimer County Department of Social Services, made an arrest.

Jessica Gay, 41, was arrested for various alleged welfare fraud charges.

She's charged with grand larceny and welfare fraud.

"Gay fraudulently received in excess of $ 2,500.00 worth of benefits in which she was not entitled to receive over a period of 6 months," deputies said.

She has an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Village of Herkimer Court later.

