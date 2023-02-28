Whitesboro police find crack cocaine, meth during traffic stop; woman arrested

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police arrested a woman they say had crack cocaine and methamphetamine on her during a traffic stop in the village Monday evening.
Police stopped 46-year-old Kathy Gavin, of Clinton, on Elberly Avenue around 7 p.m.
During the traffic stop, officers found the drugs and learned Gavin had an active arrest warrant out of Rome.
She was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no front license plate and switched license plates.
Gavin was issued appearance tickets and is expected to return to court at a later date.
Whitesboro police turned Gavin over to Rome police regarding the warrant.