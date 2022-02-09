 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Whitesboro police officer accused of misconduct rejects plea deal

  • Updated
  • 0

The Whitesboro police officer facing misconduct and harassment charges rejected a plea deal in Oneida County Court on Feb. 9, 2022.

UTICA, N.Y. – The Whitesboro police officer charged with official misconduct and harassment rejected a plea offer in Oneida County Court Wednesday.

Thomas Scarafile is accused of conducting unauthorized surveillance of a woman he had previously dated and pulling her over after she left a restaurant. He then called the sheriff’s office to the scene, reporting that he had a conflict of interest.

Scarafile in court

The woman was charged with DWI, but the charge was later dropped.

Part of the plea deal would have required Scarafile to resign and never work as a police officer again.

He is expected to return to court in March for a pre-trial hearing.

Recommended for you