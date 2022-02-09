Whitesboro police officer accused of misconduct rejects plea deal

UTICA, N.Y. – The Whitesboro police officer charged with official misconduct and harassment rejected a plea offer in Oneida County Court Wednesday.
Thomas Scarafile is accused of conducting unauthorized surveillance of a woman he had previously dated and pulling her over after she left a restaurant. He then called the sheriff’s office to the scene, reporting that he had a conflict of interest.
The woman was charged with DWI, but the charge was later dropped.
Part of the plea deal would have required Scarafile to resign and never work as a police officer again.
He is expected to return to court in March for a pre-trial hearing.