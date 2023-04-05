Whitesboro police officer acquitted on all charges in misconduct case

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A Whitesboro police officer was found not guilty of harassment and official misconduct on Wednesday.
Thomas Scarafile has been suspended with pay since 2021 when he was accused of unlawfully following a woman, whom he had previously dated, and pulling her over. The woman was charged with DWI but the charge was later dropped.
Closing arguments finished Tuesday morning and the jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before coming back with a verdict of not guilty on all counts.
If he was convicted, Scarafile would have had to resign and agree to never work as a police officer again.
It is not clear if Scarafile will return to the Whitesboro Police Department.