Whitestown man accused of threatening employees at Rome Lab, damaging fence outside Griffiss airport

ROME, N.Y. – A man was arrested in Rome Wednesday after allegedly threatening employees at the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and then damaging a fence outside nearby Griffiss International Airport.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 34-year-old Edward Wolak, of Whitestown, arrived at Rome Lab just before 7 a.m. and threatened to kill employees before driving away from the scene in a green Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.
Shortly after Rome police responded to Rome Lab, another report came in about damage to a fence and gate surrounding the secured portion of the airport on Perimeter Road.
Maciol says it was determined the same green pickup truck caused the damage.
With the help of Utica police, Wolak was stopped while driving the truck on Sunset Avenue in Utica.
Wolak was arrested and transported to the sheriff’s office, where he was charged with felony criminal mischief. Rome police also charged Wolak with making a terroristic threat, a D felony.
While in custody, Wolak was also identified as a suspect in two other incidents. He was charged with another count of criminal mischief in connection with an incident that happened in Verona on May 31. New York State Police also responded to the sheriff’s office to charge Wolak with menacing and criminal mischief regarding a previous incident in the town of Marcy. Authorities did not provide additional information on the two prior incidents.
Wolak was remanded to the Oneida County jail on Wednesday where he is awaiting arraignment.