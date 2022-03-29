Witnesses testify on second day of Utica barbershop murder trial

UTICA, N.Y. – Testimony began Tuesday in the murder trial of Jaleak Scarborough and Hakim Muhammad, who are both accused of killing a man in a Utica barbershop last spring.
Both men are charged with the murder of 26-year-old Lemeke Pittman, who was shot and killed at a barbershop on the corner of Seymour Avenue and James Street on May 7, 2021.
RELATED: Second suspect in Utica barbershop murder arrested in Georgia
A witness for the prosecution testified Tuesday to hearing roughly seven gunshots in the barbershop on the day of the murder. The witness said he saw a black man in a black hoodie with a black mask come out of the shop with a gun in his hand.
The witness, who is a licensed gun owner, says he pulled out his weapon but did not fire at the suspect.
The prosecution says this witness was not able to make a positive ID on a suspect.
Another witness also testified to seeing a black man in a black hoodie with a black face mask go inside the barbershop. After hearing shots fired inside, the witness says he and others who were in the vicinity ran away from the shop.
A third suspect in the case, Christian Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to conspiracy last month, admitting to giving Scarborough clothes to help him evade police. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7.
Rodriguez is expected to testify in this trial.
Testimony will resume Wednesday.