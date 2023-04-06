 Skip to main content
Woman accused in fatal stabbing in Mohawk pleads not guilty to murder

The woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman in Mohawk in January was in Herkimer County Court on Thursday.

HERKIMER, N.Y. – A woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman in Mohawk in January was arraigned in Herkimer County Court on Thursday.

Taylor Goodhines, 21, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the stabbing death of T’Keyah LaPlante.

LaPlante was stabbed at 30 East Main St. on Jan. 4. She was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries two days later.

Several of LaPlante’s family members, including her mother, Heather Nichols, were at Goodhines’ court appearance.

The 26-year-old left behind three small children.

"When T’keyah was taken from me, my soul left,” Nichols said. “My daughter has three children, 7, 5 and 2, that cry every day and look at her picture.”

Goodhines will be held in jail without bail until her next court appearance, which is scheduled for June 15. At that time, her attorneys can make a formal request for bail.

