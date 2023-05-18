Woman accused of failing to report ongoing child sex abuse

A local woman is accused of knowing about the ongoing sexual abuse of four children and failing to report it to the authorities.

Amanda Lewis, 31, of the town of Lee, allegedly knew her fiancée, 35-year-old Michael Provost, also of Lee, was abusing the children and did not intervene.

In April, Provost was convicted of sexually abusing the children over the course of five years. He was found guilty on seven counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to investigators, the children told Lewis about the abuse but she did not step in or report it.

Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the children, who are also receiving services through the Child Advocacy Center.