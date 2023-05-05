Woman accused of firing gun into the air in Utica facing possession charges

UTICA, N.Y. – A woman is facing charges after she allegedly fired a gun into the air in Utica Thursday evening.
Around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the area of Stevens Street and Sunset Avenue where the gunshots were heard.
Police were informed that the suspect’s vehicle was leaving the scene and heading toward Court Street. With the help of the New York New Jersey Regional Marshals Task Force, 46-year-old Tiffany Geary, of Utica, was stopped on Green Street shortly afterward.
During the stop, officers noticed spent shell casings on the inside of the vehicle, so Geary was detained.
According to police, Geary shot the gun when she came upon a group of juveniles fighting in the street.
Police developed enough evidence to search the vehicle, where they found a loaded .40 caliber handgun.
Geary was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.