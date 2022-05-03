Woman accused of intentionally crashing into box truck on Thruway charged with felony

WHITESTOWN, N.Y. – The woman who New York State Police say intentionally hit a box truck while driving the wrong way on the Thruway has been charged with felony reckless endangerment.
On April 25, police say 40-year-old Adelaide E. Krumsiek, of Cazenovia, made a U-turn in the westbound lane around 8:30 p.m. and started driving toward traffic, hitting a box truck head-on.
The truck driver was not injured, but Krumsiek was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Following her release from the hospital, police say she was arrested and charged.
Krumsiek was held at the Oneida County jail to await arraignment but has since been released.