Woman accused of stealing $1,400 in merchandise from North Utica Walmart

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is accused of stealing more than $1,400 worth of items from the North Utica Walmart by not scanning several items in self-checkout.
Police were called to the store around 7:45 p.m. on March 2, where 22-year-old Mary Walden had been detained following the suspected theft.
Following the investigation by police, Walden was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny.
Police also discovered Walden had an outstanding warrant from state police at the time of her arrest. After she was booked she was transferred to stand police on those unrelated charges.